Ex postman behind bars for sexual assault

10 July 2018, 12:11

Mold Crown Court

A man from Welshpool's been jailed for 18 months for grabbing a woman and trying to kiss her in her own home.

Former postman Simon Dene Thomas had acted flirtatiously towards the woman earlier in a local pub in January 2017, the prosecution said at Mold Crown Court.

She had gone for a rare night out with friends and had told him to behave.

Then when she was in bed just after 1am, there was a knock on the door. After it had been opened, he wedged it with his foot then grabbed her by the hair and wrist and tried to kiss her - before eventually the victim opened the door and pushed him out.

A young child had seen what went on. 

A defence barrister said Thomas had acted out of character and was remorseful, but Judge Rees Rowlands described it as a serious offence committed in the victim's own home in the early hours which had a profound effect on her.

It was far too serious for anything but immediate custody.

He imposed a restraining order to prevent any further contact with the woman and Thomas has to register as a sex offender.

