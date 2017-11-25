Extra security at Principality Stadium for Wales vs NZ

Rugby fans with tickets to Saturdays Wales vs New Zealand match are being told to allow extra time for increased security checks.

74,500 supporters are expected to head through the turnstiles when the All Blacks visit Cardiff.

Gates will open three hours before kick-off at 2:15pm, allowing twice the amount of time as usual.

The stadium, in the heart of the Welsh capital, has been operating a strict search policy since Easter, affecting concert goers and sporting fans.

Stadium manager Mark Williams said: "We have worked things out to the finest detail. We know we can get everyone in safely and securely and ensure they don't miss a minute of pre-match entertainment or the much loved Haka and, most importantly the game, but we need supporters to help us.

"To make sure things run smoothly we'd like to process more than 30,000 fans in the first half and hour of gates opening.

"it's not something that our rugby supporters are used to, but the new security measures are here to stay and have been installed in everyone's interests, so we are appealing to fans for their help."

The Principality Stadium, which is owned by the Welsh Rugby Union, had been the scene of large queues for the previous two tests against Australia and Georgia, with some fans still entering half-way though the matches

"One of the key things for fans to understand is that if you arrive early, the likelihood is that you will get in quicker and, conversely, the later you leave it the longer you may be in a queue and the greater the risk of you missing the Haka or even kick-off." Williams added.

A full city centre road closure will be in place at 1.45pm until 8.15pm with drivers advised to book park and ride spaces.

Network Rail and Great Western Railways say work will be taking place on the railway between Swindon and

Didcot Parkway on Saturday, which will mean that journeys to and from London will take approximately an hour longer than usual.