Family of a pensioner found dead "thank everyone"

The family of a 72 year-old woman, whose body was found in Newport earlier this week, have paid tribute.

Joan Doherty suffered with dementia and was reported missing on Sunday 10th December 2017.

Officers were concerned for her welfare with the poor weather and freezing temperatures.

Police are not treating her death as suspicious and the family have since paid the following tribute:

"The family of Joan Doherty wish to thank everyone in the community who helped to search and spread the word for their mums disappearance.

"We are extremely grateful to the people who helped look for mum especially with the poor weather conditions.

"We have nothing but praise for all the efforts and phenomenal support from Gwent Police and the officers involved in the search operation.

"We are currently being supported by a Police Family Liaison Officer and would now like to be left alone to grieve as a family through this difficult time."

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "Her family are being supported by specialist officers.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Joan at this difficult time."