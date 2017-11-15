Fingerprints found on teenager's 'IS letter'

Eight fingerprints matching a schoolboy accused of planning an Isis-inspired terror attack on Cardiff were found on a "martyrdom letter" calling for further atrocities in the future, a court has heard.

The second day of the 17-year-old's trial was told analysis of the note by a hand-writing expert provided "conclusive support" for it having been written by the teenager.

The youth, who cannot be named because of his age, denies preparing to commit acts of terrorism and four other terror charges after a claw hammer and a knife were found in his school bag.

A jury has been told the youth conducted a web search relating to security at a Justin Bieber concert at the Principality Stadium after a post on his Instagram page stated: "Cardiff, are you ready for our terror."

In a statement read to a jury at Birmingham Crown Court, Detective Constable Lee Davis, a member of the Welsh Extremism and Counter-Terrorism Unit, gave details of the boy's arrest at his home in south Wales on June 30.

Det Con Davis stated: "At the address were two persons who I now know to be the defendant and his mother.

"I asked the boy 'where is your phone?' to which he replied 'it's here' and proceeded to place his hand in his pocket and pull out a mobile phone."

The court was told the boy then wrote his Instagram account password - "TruckAttack" - in the officer's notebook before questioning why the police had not asked how he was feeling.

The trial has heard the defendant wrote a note declaring himself a soldier of the so-called Islamic State, which threatened a vehicle attack on non-believers, including the emergency services.

The note ended with the words: "In the name of Allah, may terrorism greet your country. May there be more bomb and vehicle attacks with Allah's permission."

Addressing the court after taking jurors through pictures of items found at the boy's home, prosecutor Matthew Brook told the jury panel: "The hand-written note that you have just been looking at was examined by a hand-writing expert.

"He compared the note against many samples of the defendant's handwriting. The expert said the findings provide conclusive support for the proposition that the defendant is the author of the note."