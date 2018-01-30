Finsbury Park accused was "flying solo"

A man accused of carrying out the Finsbury Park terror attack told police he was "flying solo", a court has heard.

Darren Osborne, of Glyn Rhosyn in Cardiff, is said to have told officers he "lost control" of his van after he was handcuffed and detained in the back of a police vehicle following the collision on June 19 last year.

The 48-year-old is alleged to have deliberately mowed down Muslims outside two mosques in north London shortly after 12.15am, leaving one dead and several injured.

Concluding the prosecution case at Woolwich Crown Court, Jonathan Rees QC said the final evidence would deal with the issue of who was driving at the time of the attack and whether the alleged perpetrator acted with others.

Detective Constable Paul Dring, of the Metropolitan Police, said he was told by Osborne during an urgent safety interview conducted at University College Hospital that no-one else was involved, the court heard.

According to a statement read by Mr Rees, he asked: "In terms of what happened today, is there anyone else involved?

"To which Mr Osborne replied 'No'."

The court heard that at the end of the interview, Dc Dring asked: "Finally from me, is there anything at all that you know about that could harm anyone?"

"Mr Osborne says 'No'."

After a pause Osborne added "I'm flying solo", Mr Rees told the jury.

The court was also shown footage from the body camera of Pc David Jones, who is said to have handcuffed Mr Osborne while he was on the ground after the incident.

A man the prosecution say is Osborne can be heard saying in the back of the police vehicle "I lost control of the van" and "Lost control, man".

Mr Jones said: "Were you driving, yeah?"

The man is heard to reply: "Yeah."

Asked if he had been drinking, the man said he had consumed a "couple of pints".

Osborne denies the murder of Makram Ali, 51, and attempted murder of "persons at the junction of Seven Sisters Road and Whadcoat Street, London".