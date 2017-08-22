First Minister in Brexit talks in Scotland

The Welsh First Minister is meeting his Scottish counterpart to discuss their opposition to the Brexit repeal Bill.

The bill is designed to transpose EU law into British law, but the Scottish and Welsh governments believe it is a "power grab".

Nicola Sturgeon and Carwyn Jones joined together to oppose the Bill when it was published, saying they would not recommend their governments approve it.

Ahead of their meeting on Tuesday, Ms Sturgeon said: "The UK Government's EU (Withdrawal) Bill returns powers, even in devolved policy areas, solely to Westminster. Both the Scottish and the Welsh Governments have been clear that this power grab cannot be allowed to take place.

"I am looking forward to discussing with Carwyn Jones how we can work together to change the Bill so that devolution and the interests of the people of Scotland and Wales can be protected. As it stands, it is inconceivable that we would recommend that the Scottish Parliament gives its consent to the legislation.

"We have said repeatedly that we are willing to talk constructively with the UK Government on future arrangements. But this has to be on the basis of agreement and partnership, not imposition."

First Minister Carwyn Jones said he saw "no real desire" from the UK Government to take up this invitation.

He said: "Our position is clear and unequivocal - the Withdrawal Bill flies in the face of devolution and we cannot accept it in its current form. It is quite simply a blatant power grab from Whitehall which is not in the interest of people in Wales and the other devolved administrations."

He added: "I am looking forward to discussing with Nicola Sturgeon our shared concerns regarding the Bill and wider Brexit issues, which affects both our countries."