First Minister reshuffles top team in Cardiff Bay

3 November 2017, 16:09

Senedd

The First Minister has reshuffled his top team bringing in former Plaid Cymru leader Dafydd Elis Thomas to the cabinet.

Dafydd Elis Thomas will join the Government as Minister for Culture, Tourism and Sport. 

Alun Davies is becoming Cabinet Secretary for Local Government and Public Services, with Eluned Morgan taking over his former role as Minister for Welsh Language.

Rebecca Evans is moving to become Minister for Housing and Regeneration, while Hannah Blythyn has been appointed as Minister for Environment.

Elsewhere, Ken Skates is staying as Economy Secretary, Vaughan Gething remains Health Secretary and Kirsty Williams keeps her job as Education Secretary.

  • First Minister of Wales - Carwyn Jones
  • Counsel General Designate - Jeremy Miles
  • Local Government and Public Services - Alun Davies
  • Finance - Mark Drakeford
  • Health and Social Services - Vaughan Gething
  • Energy, Planning and Rural Affairs - Lesley Griffiths
  • Economy and Transport - Ken Skates
  • Education - Kirsty Williams
  • House and Chief Whip - Julie James
  • Culture, Tourism and Sport - Dafydd Elis-Thomas (Deputy to Ken Skates)
  • Housing and Regeneration - Rebecca Evans (Deputy to Alun Davies)
  • Environment - Hannah Blythyn (Deputy to Lesley Griffiths)
  • Welsh Language and Lifelong Learning - Eluned Morgan (Deputy to Kirsty Williams)
  • Children and Social Care - Huw Irranca-Davies (Deputy to Vaughan Gething). 

 

Carwyn Jones says his new team "provides a balance of experience and stability".

"This strong team will drive forward our ambitious plans for Wales – focusing on growing the Welsh economy, creating jobs, supporting our public services and improving the day-to-day lives of the people of Wales."

However, Plaid Cymru Group Chair Dai Lloyd AM said: "Plaid Cymru is extremely disappointed that this reshuffle does not change the economy and transport portfolio. 

"After a series of blunders within that portfolio, there was a golden opportunity for wholesale change which has not been met. 

Andrew RT Davies, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said: "New names and new faces count for very little – positive outcomes are all that matter to the people of Wales.

“The First Minister’s reshuffle is an act as futile as the captain of the Titanic rearranging the deckchairs."

