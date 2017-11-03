First Minister reshuffles top team in Cardiff Bay

On Air Now
3 November 2017, 16:09
The First Minister has reshuffled his top team bringing in former Plaid Cymru leader Dafydd Elis Thomas to the cabinet.
Dafydd Elis Thomas will join the Government as Minister for Culture, Tourism and Sport.
Alun Davies is becoming Cabinet Secretary for Local Government and Public Services, with Eluned Morgan taking over his former role as Minister for Welsh Language.
Rebecca Evans is moving to become Minister for Housing and Regeneration, while Hannah Blythyn has been appointed as Minister for Environment.
Elsewhere, Ken Skates is staying as Economy Secretary, Vaughan Gething remains Health Secretary and Kirsty Williams keeps her job as Education Secretary.
Carwyn Jones says his new team "provides a balance of experience and stability".
"This strong team will drive forward our ambitious plans for Wales – focusing on growing the Welsh economy, creating jobs, supporting our public services and improving the day-to-day lives of the people of Wales."
However, Plaid Cymru Group Chair Dai Lloyd AM said: "Plaid Cymru is extremely disappointed that this reshuffle does not change the economy and transport portfolio.
"After a series of blunders within that portfolio, there was a golden opportunity for wholesale change which has not been met.
Andrew RT Davies, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said: "New names and new faces count for very little – positive outcomes are all that matter to the people of Wales.
“The First Minister’s reshuffle is an act as futile as the captain of the Titanic rearranging the deckchairs."