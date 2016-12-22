First Minister's Christmas message for Wales

Two men convicted of fatal truck crash
Two men have been convicted of manslaughter after a tipper truck crash in Bath which killed four people.
The First Minister has released his Christmas message for the people of Wales, describing 2016 as an "eventful year".
Carwyn Jones says he's hoping 2017 will be a year "to unite us" and "to continue building a better Wales for all."
"2016 has been an eventful year, to say the least. The events of the last 12 months have all brought to the fore differences in opinion among families, friends and others about the future we want for our country.
The First Minister has also used his festive address to highlight the violence in Aleppo.
"The message of peace and reconciliation is particularly poignant this year given the ongoing conflict in Syria and the millions of people facing an uncertain future.
"I’d urge us all to spare a thought for those who will not spend their Christmas with friends and family."
The First Minister has also thanked the emergency services, NHS staff, carers and volunteers who will be working at Christmas to help others saying "your dedication and commitment is very much appreciated."
A multi-millionaire from South Wales has been jailed for murdering an escort who was planning to blackmail him.
Two men are accused of killing a green keeper who died after being recovered from a lake at a golf club in Newport.
The Welsh Government is going to be given the power to vary tax rates in Wales for the very first time.
2:30pm - 4:30pm
Kelly Clarkson Underneath The Tree
14:49
Chris Rea Driving Home For Christmas
14:41
Elton John Step Into Christmas
14:31
Michael Buble Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
13:56
