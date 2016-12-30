Focus remains on finding missing man

Disruption for train passengers
Overrunning engineering works in the Cardiff area mean rail passengers are being advised to check before travelling.
Four years on, officers investigating the disappearance of a 24 year-old from South Wales say they remain focused on the case.
On this date four years ago Kyle Vaughan disappeared after leaving his home in Newbridge.
Kyle left for the evening on 30th December 2012 and never returned. His car, a silver Peugeot 306, was found having been involved in a collision on the A467 between Risca and Crosskeys. A police missing person inquiry was launched, and soon developed into a murder inquiry.
To this day Kyle has never been found.
Detective Chief Inspector Nikki Brain is leading the enquiry:
"Four years on and the investigation to find out what exactly happened to Kyle that night remains on-going. From day one my team has been committed to supporting Kyle's family throughout this very difficult time, and we remain focused on solving this case and providing some much needed answers to them.
I would, once again, urge the local community to think back to that night and if you have any information at all that you think could assist, please get in touch with us, no matter how small or insignificant you think it may be. If you want to speak with us confidentially/anonymously that can be arranged."
Anyone with information is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Overrunning engineering works in the Cardiff area mean rail passengers are being advised to check before travelling.
Transport groups say passengers in Wales are "paying through the nose for decrepit trains".
Plaid Cymru call for a 'new dynamic' between Westminster and Wales in which Wales doesn't lag behind.
A charity is warning thousands of unpaid carers in Wales won't get a break this Christmas.
6pm - 6:30pm
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Comments