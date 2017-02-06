Former steel coke workers head to court

6th February 2017, 09:23

The High Court has agreed to accept a case of more than 200 Welsh coke oven workers.

They've been left with respiratory conditions dating back to the 1940s after being exposed to dust and fumes and say they developed chronic conditions before safety rules were tightened.

Those who were employed at plants like Port Talbot, East Moors in Cardiff and Ebbw Vale are looking for compensation.

Bleddyn Hancock has been helping steel workers get compensation for the last thirty years:

