Sacked Welsh Government minister found dead

Former Welsh Government minister Carl Sargeant has been found dead, following allegations about his personal conduct.

The AM for Alun & Deeside has been found at his home, just days after being sacked from his role as Communities Secretary.

He has lived in his constituency in Connah’s Quay all his life, and leaves behind his wife and two children.

He's understood to have taken his own life and has been described as a "much loved husband, father and friend" by his family.

In a statement they said: "He wasn't simply a part of our family. He was the glue that bound us together.

"He was the heart of our family. We loved him so very much.

"We are devastated beyond words, and we know our grief will be shared by all those who knew and loved him.

"We are in shock and grief. We ask that our privacy is respected at this time."

First Minister Carwyn Jones said: "Carl was a friend as well as a colleague and I am shocked and deeply saddened by his death.

"He made a big contribution to Welsh public life and fought tirelessly for those he represented both as a Minister and as a local Assembly Member.

"He will be a great loss both to our party and to the Senedd. My heartfelt sympathies are with his family at this difficult time."

Responding to the news, Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn said:

"This is terrible and deeply shocking news.

"My thoughts and profound sympathy are with Carl's family, friends and colleagues"