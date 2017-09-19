Four complaints a day about Welsh police forces

19 September 2017, 16:08

Heddlu Police car

New figures have revealed police forces in Wales are receiving the equivalent of four complaints a day.

The four Welsh forces have logged 1783 complaints over the last year, down from 1829 on the previous year.

The statistics, published by the Independent Police Complaints Commission, include allegations about the conduct of police officers, and concerns about how forces are run.

Across England and Wales, there were 3,531 allegations of harassment last year, and more than 100 complaints of sexual assault.

The highest number of complaints related to claims officers had neglected or failed in their duty, making up a third of the total.

Dame Anne Owers, chair of the IPCC, said: "The public need to have a high level of confidence in the police complaints system. If they complain about their local police force they should be assured that it will be dealt with robustly and fairly.

"The current system is extremely complex and bureaucratic and this has led to some of the inconsistencies we have recorded year on year.

"It is also not sufficiently independent, since some dissatisfied complainants can only appeal to the force that rejected their complaint in the first place."

