French-Spanish venture to run trains in Wales

A joint venture between French and Spanish companies has been given a contract to run rail services in Wales.

Keolis/Amey was awarded the 15-year contract ahead of Hong Kong-based MTR.

Arriva, which has been operating the franchise for 15 years, pulled out of the bidding last year.

A statement by the Welsh Government said: "Final tenders were received from three companies in December 2017.

"One of those tenders was subsequently withdrawn and the two remaining bids were evaluated, with each bid being assessed for its quality, robustness and ability to deliver on the Welsh Government's policy priorities, as set out in 'Rail Services for the Future'.

"Throughout the procurement process we have prioritised investment in the quality of trains, stations and services for the Wales and Borders Rail Service and South Wales Metro."

Rail, Maritime and Transport union general secretary Mick Cash said: "RMT policy is for a national integrated railway under public ownership, and the Welsh Government has made it clear that this is their aspiration as well if they did not have to work under the pro-privatisation legislative straitjacket imposed by the UK Government.

"The fact that rail privatisation is being enforced on the people of Wales by Whitehall is even more galling when the Tories have been forced to nationalise East Coast and the Westminster cross-party Public Accounts Committee have said the rail franchising model is broken.

"However, RMT welcomes the fact that despite these constraints the Welsh Government has committed to keep a guard on every train alongside other commitments to work with RMT to protect jobs and conditions of rail workers in Wales."