Gatland announces his team to play Georgia

Dan Lydiate will captain Wales for a third time as he leads his country in their first outing against Georgia at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

Lydiate is one of 14 personnel changes from the clash against Australia last weekend with Liam Williams the sole representative from the opening Under Armour Series encounter. Williams switches to full-back in a new-look back three alongside Alex Cuthbert and Hallam Amos.



In the midfield Owen Watkin who made his debut last Saturday, partners Scott Williams with Rhys Webb alongside Rhys Priestland at half-back.



In the pack Leon Brown who made his international bow against Australia lines up alongside Nicky Smith and Kristian Dacey in the front-row.



Cory Hill and Adam Beard make-up the second row with Lydiate packing down in a backrow alongside Sam Cross at openside and Seb Davies at No.8.



“We felt this week was really important to give a number of the squad as much exposure as possible to test match rugby,” said Wales Head Coach Warren Gatland.



“It is an exciting opportunity for some of the younger guys to take the field and show us what they are capable of. We have got a fair amount of experience to throw into the mix too, both with players who have got a decent number of cap numbers but also players who have been around this environment for a good while too.”



“Georgia are coming to Cardiff on the back of a good victory last weekend and they will be looking to show what they can do on this stage and we have to be ready for that.”



On the bench uncapped Dragons hooker Elliot Dee features in Wales’ match-day squad for the first time with Alun Wyn Jones and Tomas Francis the other front-row replacements. Josh Navidi and Taulupe Faleatu complete the forward contingent. Aled Davies, Dan Biggar and Owen Williams provide the back-line cover.