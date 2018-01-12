'Gentle giant' from Caerau killed in crash

The brothers of a passenger who died in a three-vehicle crash in Maesteg say he was a 'lovable rogue' and 'gentle giant'.

36 year-old Adam McGuire from Caerau died in the collision shortly after 10:30pm on Wednesday 10th January.



Adam's brothers, Ryan and Stephen, have paid tribute to him on behalf of his family.



They said: "Adam was a loveable rogue, a gentle giant, a loving son, brother and uncle who will be greatly missed.



"He was a carefree brother and son who loved his family especially his nieces and nephews.



"Adam had a passion for motorbikes and throughout his childhood he played rugby and just enjoyed life.



"Adam is known to the local community and in Maesteg, and will be greatly missed"



South Wales Police is continuing to investigate the collision which occurred on the A4063 Dyffryn Road, Caerau, Maesteg.



26 year-old Nicky Darkes from Cymmer has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and been remanded in custody.