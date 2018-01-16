Just half of commuters satisfied with trains in Wales

A survey suggests only around half of passengers are satisfied with train operators in Wales.

A poll by the consumer group Which? has found 50 per cent of customers are happy with Arriva Trains Wales, while just 48 per cent are satisfied with the service from Great Western Railways.

The main concerns were about punctuality, the condition of carriages and value for money.

Outside of Wales, strike-hit Southern Railway achieved a satisfaction score of just 28 per cent putting it in last place for the third year running.

Grand Central topped the poll receiving an overall score of 64 per cent and four stars in all categories.

Alex Hayman from Which?, said: "Fares are going up but frustrated and long suffering passengers affected by seemingly never ending delays, cancellations and dirty trains don't feel that their services are getting any better.

"The problems don't stop there. People are also finding it difficult to claim compensation when things go wrong.

"Automatic compensation must be introduced across the industry so that people can get the money they are owed."

Barry Lloyd, Head of Customer Experience for Arriva Trains Wales said: "Our passengers are the heart of our business so what they think of our service really matters to us.

"However, the National Rail Passenger Survey (NRPS), which is conducted twice a year by the rail industry Watchdog Transport Focus, measures satisfaction of more than 27,000 passengers, and is therefore a wider, more in-depth survey than this report.

"The latest NRPS report states that overall customer satisfaction with Arriva Trains Wales for Summer 2017 was 83 per cent .

"When it comes to performance and reliability of its services, Arriva Trains Wales is consistently one of the best national 'right time' performing rail operators in the UK achieving an annual average of 82.8 per cent in 2017."