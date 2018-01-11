Harry and Meghan to celebrate Welsh culture

Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle will celebrate Wales's heritage during a visit to our capital.

Their first stop next Thursday will be at Cardiff's historic castle, which is to host a Welsh Culture Festival.

During a tour of the 2,000-year-old building, the couple will hear performances from musicians and poets, meet leading athletes and learn how organisations are promoting the Welsh language and cultural identity.

The Prince and Ms Markle will then visit Star Hub, a community and leisure centre in the north-east of the city, to see how sport is being used to engage young people.

They will also see how 'StreetGames', an organisation with which Harry has previously worked, is helping bring sport to young people of all social backgrounds.