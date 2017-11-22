Here's what the Autumn budget means for Wales

The Chancellor has set out his plans for the country's finances in the Spring Budget.

Philip Hammond has promised to "invest in a bright future for Britain" hinting at the end of austerity.

Here's how the announcements will affect people in Wales.

What it means for your wages ...

The national living wage will increase 33p to £7.83 an hour from April

The minimum wage for 21 to 24-year-olds will go up by the same amount to £7.38

The amount you can earn before being taxed will rise to £11,850

What it means for your finances ...

Stamp duty will be abolished for first-time buyers purchasing a house up to £300,000

Fuel duty on petrol and diesel will stay the same

Duty frozen on wine, spirits, beer and ciders - but raised on cheap high-strength booze

Air Passenger Duty frozen for both long and short-haul flights

Higher road tax for diesel cars that don't meet the toughest emissions standards

An extra 1 per cent duty on rolling tobacco on top of the normal annual increases

What it means for Wales ...

The Welsh Government will get an extra £1.2bn by 2020-21

Tolls cut on the Severn Bridge from January 2018 and abolished by the end of 2018

The UK government will begin formal negotiations on a North Wales growth deal

Proposals will also be considered for a growth deal in Mid Wales

Projects for veterans in North East Wales to receive a share of banking fines

Proposals for rail projects including improvements in Cardiff and Swansea and on the North Wales mainline

What it means for the UK ...