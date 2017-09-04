Here's where you can see the Queen's Baton in Wales

The Queen's Baton relay is touring Wales this week ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Australia next year.

The relay started last year and will cover 230,000km, visiting all Commonwealth countries before heading down under for the Gold Coast games in 2018.

Day 1 - 5th September

Swansea - CGI Offices, Bridgend - Barry Island - Cardiff/Butetown

Day 2 - 6th September

Newport - Monmouth School - The Royal Mint, Llantrisant - Pontypridd

Day 3 - 7th September

Brecon - Rhayader - Llanidloes Primary and High School - Ysgol Dafydd Llwyd, Newtown - Welshpool - Theatr Clwyd, Mold

Day 4 - 8th September

Zip World, Blaenau Ffestiniog - Yr Ysgwrn, Trawsfynydd - Dolgellau - Portmeirion - Porthmadog - Pwllheli

Swansea will be the first stop in Wales on Tuesday 5th September. The baton will be delivered to Knab Rock by boat, by the crew from the Mumbles lifeboat station.

The relay will set off from the Mumbles at 7.30am before travelling along the promenade to the National Waterfront Museum at 10.30am.

Swansea captain Leon Britton, former Wales rugby captain Ryan Jones, and Matthew Rees, the Swansea Harrier who sacrificed his own time at the London Marathon to help an injured runner over the finish line, will be among the bearers.

The relay will then move to Newport on Wednesday 6th September. Torchwood actor Gareth David-Lloyd will be among those carrying the baton on Wednesday morning.

In the afternoon, the relay will visit Monmouth School, The Royal Mint in Llantrisant, and then head to the Rhondda. It will arrive at Ynysangharad War Memorial Park in Pontypridd around 4pm. The relay will then make its way to Lido Ponty, the National Lido of Wales.

On Thursday 7th September the relay moves from the South to North Wales, stopping off in Brecon, Rhayader, Llanidloes Primary and High School, Ysgol Dafydd Llwyd, Newtown, Welshpool and finishing at Theatr Clwyd in Mold.

The final day of the relay in Wales will take in the sites of Snowdonia, with the baton being taken to Zip World, Blaenau Ffestiniog, Trawsfynydd, Dolgellau, Portmeirion and Porthmadog, before the relay ends its tour of Wales in Pwllheli.