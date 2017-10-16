Here's why the sun seems really red today

16 October 2017, 12:16

sun

A red sun spotted in the sky over parts of the country has been caused by Storm Ophelia.

The unusual occurrence was seen during the middle of Monday morning, with a number of people sharing photos and video online of the phenomenon

Met Office forecaster Grahame Madge said the former hurricane is pulling air and dust up from southern Europe and Africa.

"It's all connected with Ophelia, on the eastern side of the low pressure system air is coming up in the southern direction," he said.

"Air is being pulled from southern Europe and Africa and that air contains a lot of dust.

"So it's most likely the appearance of sunset at midday is caused by the particles scattering the light and giving the appearance of a red sun.

"It's certainly spectacular at the moment and quite a talking point, we've had a lot of calls about it."

Trending on Heart

The Lion King West End

These Facts About The Magic Behind The Lion King Will Make You Say WOW
Emma Barton, Emmerdale

Who Killed Emma Barton? We Rate The Suspects!

Kate Middleton Paddington

WATCH: Duchess Kate Waltzes With Paddington Bear!

Thomas and friends

Thomas The Tank Engine Gains Gal Pals In HUGE Show Makeover!

Latest News

See more Latest News

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley officially puts the club up for sale

Mercedes recalls 400,000 UK cars over fears airbags could deploy

Frustration as air con fault and delays taint launch of new high-speed train

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News