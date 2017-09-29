Hillary Clinton to receive honorary doctorate

Former US secretary of state and presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton will be presented with an honorary doctorate by Swansea University.

Ms Clinton will be in the city on October 14 to receive the award, which the university says recognises her commitment to promoting the rights of families and children around the world, a cause shared by its Observatory on the Human Rights of Children and Young People.

Vice chancellor Professor Richard Davies said the university was honoured to present the award to the former first lady, who he described as a figure of "enormous international significance and one synonymous with human rights".

He said: "It is tremendous that she has chosen Swansea University for her first public appearance on this visit to the UK.

"It shows that we are being noticed for our excellent research and teaching and for the impact that Swansea University is making in global challenge areas."

Prof Davies said the Observatory was working to improve human rights on a global basis through the exchange of policy, practice, advocacy and law reform.