Huge rise in reports of child neglect in Wales

Reports of neglect to the NSPCC in Wales have reached record numbers

The charity now refers an average of 16 reports of child neglect every week to Welsh police and social services. In 2016/17 its helpline dealt with 804 reports in this way following calls or emails from concerned adults - an 80% rise in the space of five years, up from 447 in 2011/12.



There were a further 91 contacts requesting advice about a child possibly facing neglect in Wales during 2016/17. UK-wide, the NSPCC made 16,882 referrals to children's services or the police in 2016/17, equivalent to 46 a day.



NSPCC Cymru is calling for neglectful parenting to be a key priority for safeguarding boards, public service boards and government, as well as a multi-agency co-ordinated approach to help professionals recognise all types of neglect and supports families struggling to meet their child's needs particularly during the first 1,000 days of their lives.



Des Mannion, head of NSPCC Wales, said:



"Neglect can have severe and long-lasting consequences for children, and can also be an indicator of other forms of abuse. This is why it is so important for anyone suspecting a child of being neglected to contact the NSPCC Helpline, so we can alert the authorities to quickly step in and help those in need.



"At the same time, it is vital we understand the true nature and scale of child neglect in the UK so we can collectively support struggling families. We must also be more aware of emotional neglect, when parents do not provide warm, sensitive, loving parenting that children need.”