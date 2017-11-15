Jones declines to answer bullying questions

The First minister has declined to answer further questions about allegations of bullying at a senior level of the Welsh Government three years ago.

Speaking during a plenary session at the Senedd in Cardiff Bay on Wednesday, Carwyn Jones said he had nothing to add to the answers he gave during first minister's questions (FMQs) on Tuesday.

The questions related to claims which emerged after the death of assembly member Carl Sargeant, 49, of "bullying, mind games, favouritism [and] deliberate personal undermining" in the last Assembly government.

Former minister Leighton Andrews has said that Mr Sargeant, who is believed to have taken his own life four days after being removed from his role as cabinet secretary for communities and children while facing allegations of inappropriate behaviour, was "unquestionably the target" of some of the behaviour and "toxic" atmosphere.

On Tuesday, speaking after FMQs, leader of the Welsh Conservatives Andrew RT Davies suggested Mr Jones may have "misled assembly members" over his knowledge of bullying in the Welsh Government.

He called on Mr Jones to refer himself under the ministerial code, claiming his answer that "issues of bullying were in fact brought to his attention and that he dealt with them personally" contradicted a response to a written question in 2014.

On Wednesday Mr Davies asked Mr Jones if he would "confirm whether he was aware of allegations of bullying within the Welsh Government in 2014, given that his response to a written question in November 2014 indicated that no allegations had been made".

Mr Jones said he had "nothing to add to the answers I gave yesterday", adding that he reiterated the invitation he gave then for people to come forward if they had further information.

Mr Davies asked who investigated the allegations and what conclusions and actions "were taken either by yourself or someone you delegated to deal with any subsequent follow up points that were required from the report they collated".

The first minister repeated his answer to the first question.

Labour AM for Cardiff central, Jenny Rathbone then asked Mr Jones how many people had raised concerns about bullying within the government since 2009, when he became first minister.

Mr Jones said the answer to the question would be a HR issue, which the permanent secretary would be better placed to answer.

Following that response, Mr Davies said he would be grateful if the presiding officer Elin Jones "could give some direction as to exactly the point of asking questions when you do not elicit an answer" on matters that are of "great public interest".

Ms Jones told him the first minister had answered his question.

Speaking outside the chamber, Mr Davies reiterated his call for an independent investigation into the matter.

He said: "This is once again a scandalous attempt by the first minister to run away from being held to account for the answers he gives to this place and specifically in this case, his conduct in office."

The exchange in the Senedd came shortly after the Welsh Assembly issued a statement on how it would work "to clarify and strengthen" procedures so that "individuals feel more empowered to report allegations of inappropriate behaviour".

The statement, which was agreed by Ms Jones, the chair of the Standards of Conduct Committee, AM Jayne Bryant and the leaders of the party groups, said: "We very much regret that individuals may have been affected by inappropriate behaviour on the part of members of this institution.

"The Code of Conduct for assembly members already prohibits the kind of inappropriate behaviour which has recently attracted public attention and our aim is to ensure that everyone - assembly members, staff and the public - are crystal clear about that."

The statement said a respect and dignity policy would be developed "which will spell out that inappropriate behaviour has no place in this institution".

It added that in the future any allegations of breaches of the code would be referred immediately to the Assembly's Standards Commissioner.