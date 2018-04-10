Law student jailed for spending drug money

A law student has been jailed at Merthyr Crown Court for using her boyfriend's cocaine-dealing to fund glamorous holidays abroad and designer fashions.

Emily Lock, 22, of Llanbradach in Caerphilly county, took selfies on her "extravagant" holidays abroad to Miami, Paris, Spain, Amsterdam and Dubai.

The court heard Lock had a wardrobe full of designer clothes, handbags and jewellery - despite earning just £10,000-a-year as a part-time checkout worker in Lidl while studying law and criminology.

She was caught out by posting picture on Instagram of fashions by Chanel, Versace Louis Vuitton and Christian Louboutin along with Christian Dior perfume from her shopping trips around the world.

Prosecutor Roger Griffiths said: "She posted pictures of herself living the highlife on Instagram.

"Her real salary was far removed from this kind of extravagant lifestyle."

Mr Griffiths said £50,000-worth of designer goods were found from luxury brands including Rolex, Gucci, Cartier and Vivienne Westwood.

She posted pictures of shopping at Harrods and Dubai - and was also due to fly for a break in Thailand but was arrested before the trip could take place.

A court heard hear lavish living was funded by her drug-dealer boyfriend Mark Price, 27, who made £1,600-a-week from selling cocaine.

Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court heard Price and his drug gang were rumbled when police raided their homes and found evidence of their dealing operation.

Price, who drove a £33,000 Audi S4, admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine and fraud while Lock admitted acquiring criminal property.