Leader of the Welsh Conservatives resigns

The leader of the Conservative group in the Welsh Assembly, Andrew RT Davies, has quit the post after seven years.

Mr Davies sparked a row last week after accusing plane manufacturer Airbus of "hyperbole" over its warning it might have to switch production out of the UK as a result of Brexit.

In a statement, he said: "It is with deep regret that I announce that I have today tendered my resignation as leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the National Assembly. This was done in a letter to our Group Chairman following a meeting this morning of all group members.

“It has been a huge privilege to serve in this position since 2011, after securing the mandate of the party in a ballot of the membership. It is my firm belief that any Leader of the Assembly Group should secure the same mandate in a full ballot of the grassroots, and I hope that my successor will emerge in that manner.

“I would like to thank the Group for their support throughout my leadership, and in particular to express my gratitude to the many dedicated and professional staff I have had the privilege to work with – and for.

“I look forward to supporting whoever emerges from the contest to replace me, and I will continue to place all of my efforts into advancing the Welsh Conservative cause both here in Wales and Westminster.

“As a party we would achieve nothing without the hard work and dedication of our grassroots and I would like to thank them all for the support they have given me in Wales. Nothing could make me prouder than to have enjoyed their backing throughout this journey.

“I would like to thank the Prime Minister for her support and I wish her the very best in delivering for the country and the Conservative Party moving forward.

“And finally, thanks to my family, particularly my wife Julia who has supported me each and every step of the way.”

Prime Minister Theresa May said: "I would like to send my thanks and best wishes to Andrew as he steps down after seven years as leader of the Conservatives in the Welsh Assembly.

"Under Andrew's leadership, the Welsh Conservatives have provided a strong opposition to Labour in Cardiff Bay and a strong voice for the people of Wales, both at home and in Westminster.

"It was a pleasure to join Andrew and the rest of the team at the Welsh Conservative conference last month.

"I know he will continue to be a passionate champion for the people of South Wales Central in the Assembly, as he has been for more than a decade - and will continue to speak up for the best interests of Wales as we leave the European Union and forge a new role for the whole United Kingdom on the world stage."