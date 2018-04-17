Legal action threat over debate into leak report

The Welsh Government has threatened legal action to stop a debate trying to force the publication of a report into leaks about a reshuffle before the death of Carl Sargeant.

Assembly Members are due to take part in the debate, which has been tabled by the Welsh Conservatives and calls for the report to be published, on Wednesday.

First Minister Carwyn Jones wrote to the Welsh Assembly's Presiding Officer Elin Jones stating that she had "acted unlawfully" by accepting the motion and "continues to act unlawfully" by not withdrawing it.

But in a response, the presiding officer said she was "not persuaded" of his case and the debate would go ahead.

Alyn & Deeside AM Mr Sargeant, 49, was found dead at his home in November, four days after being removed from his role as cabinet secretary for communities and children.

In the five-page letter to the presiding officer on Monday, the first minister wrote: "We are concerned that the Assembly has acted, and threatens to continue acting, unlawfully.

"We therefore write at this early opportunity so that you may take the necessary steps to withdraw the motion.

"This would bring the matter to an end without the need for court proceedings, which may otherwise need to be brought as a matter of urgency."

The letter states that the motion is in breach of the Assembly's powers under section 37 of the Government of Wales Act 2006 and "brings into question the proper conduct of Assembly business".

It claims there is a "clear risk" that publishing reports into leak investigations could deter people from coming forward with information, or co-operating.

The first minister wrote that he reserved the right to "bring proceedings for judicial review" seeking a declaration as to the interpretation of section 37.

A spokeswoman for the Welsh Government said: "This is much bigger than any single debate.

"The way section 37 is being interpreted by the presiding officer puts Welsh Government in the perverse position where we could be compelled to publish information without regard for any other laws or rights.

"We believe this is unlawful and given the significance of the issues surrounding section 37 we will seek proper determination by the courts."

But in a reply sent on Tuesday, the presiding officer wrote that she had taken advice and "carefully considered" the first minister's arguments.

"Having done so, I am not persuaded of the case which you have advanced. As a result, the motion remains scheduled for debate tomorrow," she wrote.

Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives, described the first minister's legal letter as "a dangerous and unprecedented challenge to the legitimacy of the National Assembly for Wales".

"A man has lost his life and it is our duty as politicians to get answers and to make sure that this never happens again," Mr Davies said.

"Ultimately, if there's nothing to this report, you have to ask yourself why the first minister is going to such extraordinary lengths to prevent it from seeing the light of day.

"I cannot imagine this action taking place in any other institution and we should not tolerate it here."

The party had planned to use section 37 to compel disclosure of the report.

Their motion proposes that the Assembly: "Acting in accordance with Section 37(1)(b) of the Government of Wales Act 2006, requires the Welsh Government's Permanent Secretary to produce for the purposes of the Assembly, with appropriate redactions to ensure anonymity of witnesses, the report into the investigation on 'whether there is any evidence of a prior unauthorised sharing of information - i.e. a 'leak' - by the Welsh Government of information relating to the recent Ministerial reshuffle'."

Plaid Cymru's Rhun ap Iorwerth, AM for Anglesey, said the party had "full confidence" in the Assembly and the presiding officer to respond appropriately.

"We cannot allow such a draconian precedent to be set in which the Government threatens the Welsh Parliament with legal action," he said.

"The Assembly exists to scrutinise the Government's actions and functions - not the other way around."

Mr Sargeant's son Jack Sargeant succeeded his father to become AM for Alyn & Deeside in February.