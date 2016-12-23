Llandudno has most expensive street in Wales

23rd December 2016, 06:16

A study of the most expensive housing shows Wales now has two "million pound streets".

Sold sign outside a house

The research by Lloyds Bank shows the most expensive street in Wales is Llys Helyg Drive in Llandudno, where properties are worth an average of £1,064,000. 

St Annes Close in Swansea is the next most expensive street in Wales, with typical property values there around £1,029,000.

  • Llys Helyg Drive in Llandudno , £1,064,000

  • St Annes Close in Swansea , £1,029,000

  • Druidstone Road in Cardiff , £790,000

  • Llandennis Avenue in Cardiff , £784,000

  • Westminster Crescent in Cardiff , £773,000

The research found Eaton Square in London's Belgravia is the most expensive street across England and Wales as a whole - with the average home there setting back buyers almost £17 million.

Away from London, streets in the Surrey towns of Weybridge and Leatherhead also appeared in the 20 most expensive streets, as did locations in Poole and Oxford.

