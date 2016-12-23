Llandudno has most expensive street in Wales

A study of the most expensive housing shows Wales now has two "million pound streets".

The research by Lloyds Bank shows the most expensive street in Wales is Llys Helyg Drive in Llandudno, where properties are worth an average of £1,064,000.

St Annes Close in Swansea is the next most expensive street in Wales, with typical property values there around £1,029,000.

Llys Helyg Drive in Llandudno , £1,064,000

St Annes Close in Swansea , £1,029,000

Druidstone Road in Cardiff , £790,000

Llandennis Avenue in Cardiff , £784,000

Westminster Crescent in Cardiff , £773,000

The research found Eaton Square in London's Belgravia is the most expensive street across England and Wales as a whole - with the average home there setting back buyers almost £17 million.

Away from London, streets in the Surrey towns of Weybridge and Leatherhead also appeared in the 20 most expensive streets, as did locations in Poole and Oxford.