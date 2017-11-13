M4 victim will be "sorely missed"

A family has paid tribute to a "well-loved" father of two who died after being hit by several vehicles on the M4.

Tony Pemberton, of Pyle, Bridgend, was described as a devoted father to his young daughters who "will be sorely missed by his family and friends".

The 29-year-old was hit at about 9pm on Saturday near Bridgend and pronounced dead at the scene, South Wales Police said.

His family said in a statement: "Tony was well loved by all of his family and friends.

"He was the father to two young girls whom he loved dearly.

"He was always the joker, high on life and there was never a dull moment when you were in his company.

"He will be sorely missed by his family and friends."

The motorway was closed in both directions for the police investigation, before reopening shortly before 8.30am on Sunday.

Police appealed for witnesses, and anyone who may have dashcam footage that may help, to contact them using the 101 non-emergency number.