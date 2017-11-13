M4 victim will be "sorely missed"

13 November 2017, 09:22

Tony Pemberton

A family has paid tribute to a "well-loved" father of two who died after being hit by several vehicles on the M4.

Tony Pemberton, of Pyle, Bridgend, was described as a devoted father to his young daughters who "will be sorely missed by his family and friends".

The 29-year-old was hit at about 9pm on Saturday near Bridgend and pronounced dead at the scene, South Wales Police said.

His family said in a statement: "Tony was well loved by all of his family and friends.

"He was the father to two young girls whom he loved dearly.

"He was always the joker, high on life and there was never a dull moment when you were in his company.

"He will be sorely missed by his family and friends."

The motorway was closed in both directions for the police investigation, before reopening shortly before 8.30am on Sunday.

Police appealed for witnesses, and anyone who may have dashcam footage that may help, to contact them using the 101 non-emergency number.

Trending on Heart

Sam Faiers, picture, baby girl,

Sam Faiers Shares FIRST Snap Of Newborn As She Gushes Over Sex Of The Baby
Ruth Leaves Strictly

WATCH: Ruth Langsford Waved Strictly Goodbye Thanks To This Dance Routine
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly arrive in Brisba

Ant And Dec Are In Australia And "Raring To Go"!

Strictly Ruth Asset

WATCH! Strictly Fans Blast Bruno As RUDE After His Cutting Remarks To Ruth

Latest News

See more Latest News

lynx-africa

Second lynx from Ceredigion zoo dies

Npower owner takes £427m hit on tough market and price cap plans
Jupiter Venus Conjunction 2

Venus And Jupiter Will Spectacularly Align For A SECOND Time Tomorrow

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News