Man arrested after woman's body found in Neath

7 January 2018, 06:11
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a woman's body in Neath.
South Wales Police say they were called an address on Talbot Road following reports of a "domestic incident" on Friday evening.
Officers then found the body of the 33-year-old female.
A spokesperson for the force said: "A man is currently in police custody following the death of a woman in Neath ( on Friday, January 5th).
"Following a report of a domestic incident, officers attended an address on Talbot Road shortly after 7.35pm, where the body of a 33-year-old woman was discovered.
"A 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is assisting with enquiries."