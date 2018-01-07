Man arrested after woman's body found in Neath

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a woman's body in Neath.

South Wales Police say they were called an address on Talbot Road following reports of a "domestic incident" on Friday evening.

Officers then found the body of the 33-year-old female.

A spokesperson for the force said: "A man is currently in police custody following the death of a woman in Neath ( on Friday, January 5th).

"Following a report of a domestic incident, officers attended an address on Talbot Road shortly after 7.35pm, where the body of a 33-year-old woman was discovered.

"A 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is assisting with enquiries."