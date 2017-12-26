Attempted murder charge following Swansea attack

26 December 2017, 08:04

Police Tape

A 29-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a vicious attack in Swansea.

Kyle Dunbar from the Fforestfach area of Swansea will appear at Swansea Magistrates Court later.

South Wales Police say the 39-year-old male victim was taken to Morriston Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The attack happened along Swansea High Street on Saturday, December 23rd at around 8:40pm.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault or who has any information to call officers on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111,  quoting reference 1700499668.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police officer dies in crash in which a woman was also killed

Man arrested after woman's body discovered on Christmas Day

$10m reward for art theft information deadline looms

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News