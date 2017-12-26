Attempted murder charge following Swansea attack

A 29-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a vicious attack in Swansea.

Kyle Dunbar from the Fforestfach area of Swansea will appear at Swansea Magistrates Court later.

South Wales Police say the 39-year-old male victim was taken to Morriston Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The attack happened along Swansea High Street on Saturday, December 23rd at around 8:40pm.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault or who has any information to call officers on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting reference 1700499668.