Man dies after "slipping" down Snowdon

A walker has died after falling more than 800 feet down Snowdon.

The man was spotted falling down a steep cliff near the 3,560 foot summit of the highest peak in Wales.

He is believed to have slipped and fallen from a railway track into Clogwyn Coch, around 820 feet below.

Volunteers from the Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team were called by North Wales Police around 12.35pm on Saturday and a team doctor was with the casualty within 15 minutes of the first call and confirmed the walker was dead.

A posting on the rescue team's Facebook page said eight mountain rescuers were then airlifted to the area by a Maritime and Coastguard Agency helicopter and the deceased recovered and his body taken to hospital.

The team offered their condolences to the family and friends of the dead walker, who has not yet been named.