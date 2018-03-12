Man jailed for Gay Pride bomb threat

A man who threatened to bring a bomb to a Gay Pride march has been jailed for 17-months.

34-year-old Jesus Christianity from Penarth, south Wales shouted quotes from the Bible at other passengers going to the march and said: "It's Adam and Eve - not Adam and Adam."

A court heard how Christianity told costumed revellers on the train: "I've got a bomb in my backpack."

Prosecutor Gareth James said: "He began shouting quotes from the Bible towards young people who he could tell from their appearance were attending Cardiff's Pride event.

"He started saying it was Adam and Eve, not Adam and Adam, and said gays were disgusting.

"When the passengers got off he said to one of them 'I'm going to Pride now and I've got a bomb in my backpack'.

"He directed these comments principally because of people's sexual orientation."

A young woman witness called 999 and gave a description of Christianity to police, and an armed officer later tackled him at the march in Cardiff city centre.

Mr James said Christianity was not actually carrying a bomb and despite having a toy gun there was no evidence he was planning to attack anyone.

Christianity was bailed only to be arrested weeks later after threatening to burn his flat block down - after being annoyed by workmen working in a neighbour's home.

He pleaded guilty to communicating or falsely giving information with intent and making a threat to damage or destroy property.

At his sentencing at Cardiff Crown Court, he repeatedly blessed himself with the sign of the cross while evidence of his crimes were read out.

Ruth Smith, defending, said Christianity had no intent to blow up the Gay Pride event in August of last year, and said he suffered from "clear psychiatric difficulties".

Miss Smith said: "These are spontaneous reactions to things that he finds stressful to him.

"He says he has no hostility towards people who are gay.

"He took no steps on either occasion to act upon the threats he made.

"He has been diagnosed with anxiety. There's clear psychiatric difficulties but psychiatrists have not always been in agreement about his diagnosis."

She added Christianity had a dislike of public transport which led to his gay-bashing outbursts.

Judge Neil Bidder QC said he accepted Christianity was not a terrorist and was sorry for his verbal attacks, but said he was "motivated by hostility to homosexuality".

He said: "On the spur of the moment you shouted homophobic remarks to people who were clearly on their way to the Pride event in Cardiff city centre.

"It was upsetting to those whom were affected.

"You were carrying a bag on your back and you said you had a bomb.

"These type of incidents puts strain on already stretched police resources.

"I do take the view you were at the time suffering from psychotic illness."