Mosques in Wales to open to all

Seven mosques in Wales will open their doors this weekend for anyone to pop in and take a look around, in the hope of breaking down barriers.

The Muslim Council of Wales says attacks on Mosques and Muslims, heightened tensions since Brexit and the rise of Far Right Extremists have led to a "them" and "us" feeling, so this event is an opportunity for the general public to walk through the doors and take a look around, meet the local Muslim community, learn what takes place in a Mosque, ask question and find common ground. They hope it will break down stereotypes and misconceptions.



A total of 150 mosques will open their doors across the UK, with seven Welsh mosques participating in the event, including:



- Al-Manar Centre (2-4 Glynrhondda St, Cardiff, CF24 4AN)



- Dar Ul-Isra (21-23 Wyverne Road, Cardiff, CF24 4BG)



- South Wales Islamic Centre (Alice St,Butetown, Cardiff, CF10 5LB)



- Iqra Community Centre (276 Corporation Rd, Newport, NP19 0DZ)



- Belal Mosque (34 Bridgend Rd, Aberkenfig, Bridgend, CF32 9AY)



- Swansea Mosque Islamic and Community Centre (14-15 St Helens Road, Swansea, SA1 4AW)



- Wrexham Islamic Cultural Centre (6 Grosvenor road, Wrexham, LL11 1DN)



The open day is Sunday 5th Feb and there is no appointment or booking needed; simply arrive at a participating mosque between 11am to 5pm and someone will be there.