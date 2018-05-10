Murder arrest over fatal stabbing of Cardiff man

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 20-year-old man from Cardiff was fatally stabbed at the weekend.

Fatah Warsame suffered a stab wound to the chest in the attack in Liverpool city centre in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Merseyside Police said a 24-year-old man, from the Liverpool area, had been arrested on suspicion of murder and was due to be questioned by detectives.

He was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug.

A 20-year-old man from Liverpool and a 21-year-old from London were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and both remain in custody.

Mr Warsame had been visiting the city for a night out with friends when the attack happened at about 3.30am.

Detective Chief Inspector John Middleton said: "I am continuing to appeal to anyone who was in the area around Slater Street or Wood Street to please come forward, as they may have seen or heard something which could prove vital to our investigation.

"We are determined to find those responsible for this devastating crime and bring them to justice and I would like to once again urge people with any information, no matter how small, to please get in touch. We will fully investigate any information given to us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police detectives on 0151 777 8618 or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.