Murder arrest over missing Mid Wales woman

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder by police investigating the disappearance of a woman.

Hollie Kerrell, 28, was last seen at her home in Knighton, Powys, at around 10am on Sunday and has not been heard from since, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

In a statement the force, which is appealing for witnesses to come forward, said inquiries had led to the arrest of a 35-year-old man on suspicion of murder who was currently in police custody.

Superintendent Jon Cummins said: "Although there has been a significant development in this investigation in respect of an arrest taking place, we still need the help of the public in this inquiry.

"We're appealing to anyone with any information or sightings of Hollie from 5pm on Saturday, April 21 onwards to contact us as a matter of urgency."

Ms Kerrell is described as 5ft 5in, of medium build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

She was wearing a black skirt and long black cardigan when last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 138 of April 23.

Those who are deaf, hard of hearing or speech-impaired can text the non-emergency number on 07811 311908.