Nathan Gill resigns as AM

Former Ukip Wales leader Nathan Gill has resigned as an assembly member.

The AM for North Wales said he had taken the decision to step down from his position "a long time ago".

Mr Gill was one of seven Ukip members who won seats in the Welsh Assembly in the 2016 election.

He left the Ukip Senedd group in August that year to sit as an independent AM - remaining as a Ukip MEP.

In a statement, Mr Gill said he would continue serving as an MEP to help "get the best deal for the country".

He said he had delayed his departure from the Assembly to give his successor, Mandy Jones, "more time to prepare".

"Mandy Jones is now eager and ready to take over the role, and I am confident that I am leaving the post to someone who will do an excellent job for the people of North Wales," he said.

"I am proud to have led Ukip to be the first party in history to break into the Welsh Assembly since its establishment winning seven seats in 2016 and to have been declared the party's first ever Assembly Member.

"With the country now in the process of leaving the European Union, it is clear that the most pressing issue facing Wales is Brexit.

"With talks about to move on to the secondary stage, the institutions of the European Union will become increasingly involved in debating and advising on progress.

"I feel it is right that I concentrate on serving my term as an MEP and do my bit in helping to get the best deal for the country."

Mr Gill said some had claimed his decision to stand down as an AM would benefit him financially but the reality was "quite the opposite".

"I am leaving job security for the next three and a half years to commit myself to my political beliefs for one final but crucial year in the European Parliament," he said.

Plaid Cymru AM Llyr Gruffydd described Mr Gill as a "largely absent figure" in the Senedd.

"His time in the Assembly has been dominated by internal arguments which ultimately resulted in him being ousted as leader of the Ukip group," he said.

"Recent media speculation had suggested Nathan Gill would resign his seat, ironically to qualify for greater financial perks from the European Union.

"It would be deeply hypocritical were that to be the case.

"I cannot think of a single positive thing Gill has done in the Assembly to benefit Wales or the north Wales region.

"I suspect that rather than being remembered as Ukip's first AM, he probably won't be remembered at all."