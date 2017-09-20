New Admiral jobs for South Wales

20 September 2017, 09:29

insurance firm admiral logo

Admiral's creating almost 200 new roles thanks to Welsh Government support.

They will be formed as part of Admiral's move into the personal lending market, which over time will see the company offer various new products through an online platform including personal loans and car finance.

The 193 customer service and sales posts will be created following Admiral's successful application for a grant of £668,500 from the Business Finance scheme to aid job creation.

The company currently employs over 9000 people across eight countries, with over 6000 of these in Wales.

The Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Infrastructure Ken Skates welcomed the news:

"Admiral is committed to expanding its operations in Wales. We appreciate its continued presence as a major employer here, and consider this funding a worthwhile investment."

"Welsh Government funding for this new range of products ensured the jobs are created and stay in Wales. I congratulate Admiral on its continued growth and job creation which is a great advertisement for service delivery in Wales."

Admiral Chief Financial Officer, Geraint Jones, commented,

"Wales is one of the fastest growing financial services centres in the UK and Admiral is delighted to be able to launch its new venture into the lending market here in our home city of Cardiff."

