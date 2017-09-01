New 'band six' paramedic role in Wales

A new deal for paramedics in Wales, which recognises the additional skills and experience they require in order to carry out increasing amounts of clinical work within a modern health service, has been announced by Health Secretary Vaughan Gething.

The new deal will enable current Band 5 paramedics in Wales to move up to a newly created Band 6 paramedic role.



Letters will now be sent to paramedics outlining what is involved in carrying out the new Band 6 role and changes will take effect from 1 October 2017. A framework of support and development will be put in place to enable staff to gain a number of extra skills and competencies required as part of the deal. It is expected the process will be complete by 2021.



Health Secretary Vaughan Gething said:



“Over time the role of the paramedic has fundamentally changed.



“Today their enhanced role spans both emergency and unscheduled care, providing advanced treatments for patients with serious clinical needs but also assessing and signposting patients to the right part of the health system to deliver the care they need.



“They provide advanced life support, make emergency treatment decisions and practice in an environment with a level autonomy not experienced by others working in our health service. Paramedics are also able to work across the whole healthcare sector rather than being restricted to traditional ambulance crew roles.



“Paramedics work tirelessly day in day out saving lives and supporting the communities they serve, today’s announcement recognises their increasing responsibilities and is something that should be welcomed.”