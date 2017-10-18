New Wales home jersey unveiled

Inspired by the Welsh national anthem 'Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau', the new design is intrinsically linked to the Welsh landscape, using the topography of unique areas around the country mapped out on the shoulders with subtle stitching.

No two shirts will be the same as these contour lines, taken from maps, including Neath - the birthplace of the WRU in 1881 - Lampeter, Bangor and Cardiff are detailed in a unique way which is bespoke to each new piece of clothing.



Lampeter is widely believed to be the first town in Wales to have fielded a rugby team in the 1870s, Cardiff has pride of place on the kit as home of Principality Stadium and Bangor is a proud rugby city and founding club representing the North.



With the return of a classic-red top and socks against contrasting white shorts, the jersey that brings a proud nation together is set to be worn for the first time when Wales take on Australia at Principality Stadium in the Under Armour Series next month.



The jersey also features a new partner for the time since 2010, with Isuzu placed across both men's and women's home jerseys.



WRU Group Chief Executive Martyn Phillips said:



"The red jersey means so much to everyone in Wales. As a team and as a nation it brings us together and there is no greater feeling or honour than to have the opportunity to wear it and play for your country. The fit and feel of this new Under Armour jersey is ideal and I know the team will be looking forward to wearing it on the field for the first time when we face Australia in the Under Armour Series next month."