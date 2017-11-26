New Zealand beat Wales 33-18

Warren Gatland admitted blockbusting wings Rieko Ioane and Waisake Naholo were "probably the difference" as New Zealand beat Wales 33-18.

They each scored two tries from limited opportunities, leaving Wales still without a win against the All Blacks since 1953 and ruing missed opportunities after dominating long periods of possession and territory.

"Before the match, I said the big challenge for us was we had a good chance of winning if we were able to contain the pace and power of their wingers," Gatland said.

"Unfortunately, that was probably the difference between the two sides. They scored four tries between them.

"But there were a lot of good things that we did. We were up against a quality side, and we contributed a heck of a lot to a great Test match.

"At half-time, we felt very much in the game and pretty comfortable. The message at that point was to be accurate.

"Unfortunately, there were key moments where we weren't able to do that. Against the best team in the world, they nailed two or three of those moments and we didn't."

Wales trailed by only a point at the break in pursuit of a first win for 30 games against New Zealand, yet they ended up conceding five tries as substitute centre Anton Lienert-Brown also touched down.

"The way we are trying to play is very positive," Gatland added.

"The object is to be positive in the way we play and go through lots of phases, and there was was an improvement from the Australia game (three weeks ago). From an attacking point of view, there were lots of pleasing aspects."

Wales, meanwhile, lost scrum-half Rhys Webb after he took a blow to the head and lock Jake Ball with a shoulder injury. Both players went off inside the opening 20 minutes.

"We have got a big week next week in terms of South Africa," Gatland said. "We have beaten them the last two occasions we have played them. We need to learn from the first three weeks we have been together, and continue to improve."

Wales claimed tries from Scott Williams, who marked his 50th cap in style, and scrum-half Gareth Davies. Leigh Halfpenny kicked eight points, yet a capacity 74,500 Principality Stadium crowd could not inspire the triumph they yearn for more than any other.

All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen said: "Wales played particularly well. It was a good game of rugby, a great game of footy.

"They (Wales) are using the ball a lot more. They showed a lot of width, and had a couple of opportunities they didn't finish.

"While they will be disappointed they lost the match, I think they will see they've got some light at the end of the tunnel for where they want to go.

"We defended really well in the first half - we couldn't get our hands on the ball - and after half-time we came out and lifted the tempo and got our share of the momentum. When we got that, we started to take our opportunities.

"(Ioane) is phenomenal. If he keeps his feet on the floor, he could go anywhere, that kid.

"He has got pace. He only needs half a yard, because he is so quick, and he is a big man, too."