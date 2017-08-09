'No conviction possible' over baby's death

Nobody will face prosecution over the death of a five-month-old baby girl who died after suffering a fractured skull, an inquest has heard.

Sunaria Hamid-Howells was rushed to hospital from her Pontypridd home on December 30 2012 but later died from her injuries.

She went initially to the Royal Glamorgan Hospital but was then taken to University Hospital Wales, Cardiff to the paediatric intensive care unit.

In 2015 an inquest at Cardiff Coroner's Court was adjourned after evidence from the baby's mother Katherine about finding her not breathing properly while in the arms of her father Dilshad Hamid.

On Wednesday, coroner Christopher Woolley said: "On October 23 2015, I adjourned this inquest and referred the matter to the Director of Public Prosecutions because after hearing the evidence of Katherine Hamid-Howells.

"I was satisfied that there maybe new information suggesting not only that a homicide may have taken place but that there may have been someone responsible for that homicide."

He said the conclusion from prosecutors was that there was no realistic prospect of conviction.

Mr Woolley, who said he would now proceed with the inquest, outlined the evidence given by Ms Hamid-Howells on the previous occasion.

He said: "I was asking you about the events of December 30 2012.

"You said you were cleaning the bathroom floor and you heard a really disturbing cry 'not a cry I have heard before; it's still in my head'."

Mr Woolley said Ms Hamid-Howells said she heard Mr Hamid sounding "panicky" and saying "lovely, lovely, lovely" and then heard a sound like Sunaria's head going back and forward.

Ms Hamid-Howells told the inquest she remembered seeing Sunaria in Mr Hamid's arms "not breathing properly".

Questioning her Mr Hamid, who told the coroner he had never harmed Sunaria during her short life, said: "What happened to my baby?

"I just want to know and then it is all over."

The inquest heard Sunaria had been taken to hospital with a rash on two occasions and had suffered a fractured leg at some point between November 8 2012 and Christmas Day.

A friend of Ms Hamid-Howells also found a lump on her head on Boxing Day.