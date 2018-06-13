One still critical after Caerphilly 'explosion'

Police say it's believed a fire that ripped through the house in Llanbradach was started by items inside combusting.

Five people were taken to hospital after an explosion on Dan-Y-Darren on Monday evening.

One person remains in a critical but stable condition, three are receiving hospital treatment for non-life threatening injuries and a fifth has been discharged.

Pictures and videos posted on social media show plumes of smoke billowing from the roof of the terraced home after the explosion, with ambulances and fire engines lining the residential street.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "Following enquiries, we can now confirm the incident was believed to have been caused by items within the property combusting.

"As a result, there has been significant damage caused to the premises and a cordon is still in place as a safety precaution.

"At this time, no other people are being sought in connection with this incident and enquiries are ongoing."