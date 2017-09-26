Paedophile hunters catch man trying to meet girl in Newport

A paedophile has been jailed for attempting to meet a 14-year-old girl, only to find he was speaking to a vigilante group.

James Watkin arranged to meet the "girl" at a supermarket car park after exchanging hundreds of messages.

But a court heard the 33-year-old was confronted by members of the vigilante group 'Petronus' at the car park in Newport,

Prosecutor Jason Howells told Newport Crown Court: "There were discussions to arrange to meet when her mum is away from the area.

"The 'girl' asked 'do you mind me being 14?' to which Watkin replied 'as long as you are happy, I am OK'."

Ben Waters, defending Watkin, said his client was "ashamed".

Judge Daniel Williams said: "Ultimately, no harm was done because she didn't exist."

Watkin, from Abermule in Powys, was jailed for a year and given a 10-year-sexual harm prevention order.