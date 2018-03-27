Parkes stays with Scarlets

Wales centre Hadleigh Parkes has signed a new contract with Scarlets.

The 30-year-old, who joined the club in 2014, has also led the Guinness PRO14 team on numerous occasions in the absence of club captain Ken Owens. He has made 93 appearances for the region to date, scoring 12 tries.

New Zealand-born Parkes won his first Wales cap in December, scoring two tries in a 24-22 win over South Africa, and also featured in all five games of the recent Six Nations.

Although the length of contract has not been revealed, Parkes said: "It has been an amazing three-and-a-half years since joining the Scarlets and I'm really pleased to have signed a new contract for the next few years.

"I'm really enjoying my rugby and get to come to work with a great bunch of boys and a good management team.

"We have an exciting few months ahead of us, starting this Friday against La Rochelle in the European Rugby Champions Cup quarter-final, and I'm really looking forward to what the future holds."