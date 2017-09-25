Suspect arrested in Cardiff over Parsons Green bombing

Scotland Yard has confirmed a seventh person has been arrested in connection with the Parsons Green bombing.

The 20-year-old man was held by officers in the Roath area of Cardiff at around 6am on Monday.

He has been taken to a police station in south London and is in custody under section 41 of the Terrorism Act.

Officers said they are carrying out searches at addresses in Cardiff and Surrey.

A house in #Cardiff remains cordoned off after counter-terror police arrested a 20-year-old man over the #ParsonsGreen attack #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/fpjb4mUARi — Heart Wales News (@heartwalesnews) September 25, 2017

Five others have been arrested over the bombing, including three men from Newport.

A 25-year-old and a 30-year-old remain in custody, while three others have been released.

Ahmed Hassan, 18, has been charged over the attack on a packed tube train in London.

Hassan allegedly bought parts to make the improvised explosive device online and left the train at Putney Bridge before the device partially detonated at the next station.

Witnesses described how a fireball erupted inside the carriage, leaving 30 people injured, including one woman with serious burns.

The Iraqi asylum seeker appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on charges of attempted murder and using a chemical to cause an explosion that was likely to endanger life.