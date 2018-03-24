Plaid Cymru would hold vote on Welsh independence

Plaid Cymru would hold a referendum on independence if it got in to government in Wales.

Carmarthenshire AM Adam Price has set out the plan at the party's spring conference in Llangollen.

He outlined "the vision for what Wales could look like in 2030" if Plaid gets in to power.

Closing their spring conference he said: "The end of two Plaid Cymru Governments will end with a pledge to organise a national referendum on the constitutional future of the country.

"It will ask this coming generation where they want Wales to be mid-century, and will include independence as a realistic option."

His speech also addresses claims Wales is a poor nation, saying: "Wales is richer than every nation in Asia bar two, every nation in the Americas bar two, and richer than more than half of Europe."

Plaid Cymru's Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Economy & Infrastructure also outlined plans for a nationalised airline and energy company.

The party's other policies would include building a new railway between north and south Wales, scrapping tuition fees for Welsh students, and make every school bilingual.