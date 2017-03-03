Plaid's aim to bring people together

The Leader of Plaid Cymru says she's on a mission to "rebalance" Wales.

Speaking ahead of her party's conference in Newport, Leanne Wood has told us wealth and prosperity aren't being spread evenly and it's something that needs addressing.



The Assembly Member for the Rhondda also says she thinks Plaid will do well in the next council elections, and that she'll fight for the country to remain in the single market when Britain leaves the European Union:



