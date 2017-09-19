Plans to reduce the number of smokers in Wales

A new plan’s been announced to reduce the number of smokers in Wales to 16% by 2020.

Smoking causes approximately 5,450 deaths each year and costs the NHS an estimated £302m annually. The National Survey for Wales 2016/17 showed that 19% of adults smoked; a significant reduction from 25% in 2005/6.



The new three-year Tobacco Control Delivery Plan will build on the progress already made following the first 10 years of the smoking ban in Wales.



Actions in the new plan include;

- Introducing a statutory ban on smoking in hospital grounds, school grounds, public playgrounds and outdoor care settings for children by summer 2019;

- Helping more smokers to quit by encouraging the use of integrated smoking cessation services;

- Strengthening referral pathways to smoking cessation services, particularly for groups with high smoking prevalence.



The Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Frank Atherton said:



"Reducing smoking prevalence in Wales will not only benefit the nation's health, but will also relieve some pressure on the NHS.



"The work we have done as the Strategic Board and its sub-groups for cessation, prevention and reducing exposure to smoking has developed this delivery plan. We are confident the actions detailed will help us reach the target of reducing the number of smokers to 16% of the population by 2020."