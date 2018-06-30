PM in Llandudno for Armed Forces Day

The Prime Minister will spend the day in Llandudno to mark Armed Forces Day, with the seaside town leading the national event.

Theresa May will be joined alongside the Princess Royal and Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson.

Ahead of the event, Mrs May announced next year's commemoration will be held in Salisbury following the response to the nerve agent attack.

Theresa May will say there is "nowhere more suitable" than the Wiltshire city to hold next year's celebrations, describing the military response to the incident as "remarkable".

The 10th annual Armed Forces Day will see regulars, reserves, their families and veterans gather in the seaside town for a parade, receptions, displays and Red Arrows and Typhoon flypasts.

Speaking of the decision to host next year's celebrations in Salisbury, the Prime Minister will say: "In the days immediately following the attack, expert military teams helped to safely move contaminated vehicles, the Defence Science and Technology Library at Porton Down then expertly tested the nerve agent and today around 200 specialist military personnel from the Army and RAF continue to support the recovery.

"By holding Armed Forces Day here next year, we are also celebrating the tremendous resilience and great spirit of Salisbury and showing clearly it is open for business.

"It's a great city, enriched by military history and a wonderful place to visit."

The announcement will be made during over 300 events around the world on Saturday, including street parties and military parades.

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson is due to say: "Salisbury was a natural choice to host Armed Forces Day in 2019.

"The city has a historic link with our Armed Forces and our troops demonstrated once again their bravery, dedication and skill during the central role they played following the reckless nerve agent attack here this year.

"Our extraordinary servicemen and women continue to help Salisbury and the people of this beautiful cathedral city through the clear up and investigation, and it's extremely fitting that next year the city and the entire nation will be able to thank them here for their commitment and unwavering service to protecting our nation from the deadliest of threats."

Speaking of Saturday's event, Mr Williamson will say: "Today we mark the 10th Armed Forces Day and it remains a valuable opportunity to honour our troops who work so hard to keep us safe.

"Our servicemen and women are on hand every hour of every day to protect us from the threats we face and today I encourage people across the UK to come together and salute them for their tireless commitment."

In a video which is due to be posted on social media, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will say: "Labour strongly supports the Armed Forces Covenant by which this country promises that those who have served and their families, are treated fairly.

"Whether it's healthcare, housing or pay, we must do more to ensure that our duty to you matches your service to us."

Speaking ahead of the event, Labour's shadow defence secretary Nia Griffith MP said: "It is completely unacceptable that our servicemen and women have seen a real terms pay cut for each of the last seven years, all because of Tory austerity."

She added: "They serve the nation with courage and dedication and it's high time their service was properly recognised. That's the least they deserve."