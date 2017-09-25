Police continue to investigate baby deaths

25 September 2017, 10:21

Wildmill, Bridgend

South Wales Police say they're continuing to investigate the death of two baby boys in Bridgend but say they believe it's a "tragic accident"

Officers were called to a house in Wildmill on Saturday morning where both children were found unresponsive.

Both were taken to the Princess of Wales Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The boys are part of a set of triplets.

Detective Inspector Dean Taylor said: "Enquiries are continuing in to what caused the young boys' tragic deaths. 

"At this moment in time, there is nothing to suggest that carbon monoxide poisoning was the cause. 

" In fact, there is nothing that leads us to believe that this was anything other than a tragic accident.

"Speculation around the cause of the deaths is unhelpful and is compounding the grief of the babies' family members, who are continuing to be supported by detectives. 

"I would again request that the family's wish for privacy at this traumatic time is respected ."

Locals have rallied to support the bereaved family, with thousands of pounds in donations raised in the space of 24 hours.

One woman who lives nearby told Heart her husband saw two ambulances passing their house about 1:30pm before rushing to hospital five minutes later.

"My daughter saw the news on Facebook. Everyone was saying how sorry they were to hear about it" she added.

A file is now being prepared for a coroner with an inquest expected to be opened upon the return of results following a post mortem examination.

